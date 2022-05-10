PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today published a new report titled The Journey to Hybrid Working: Twelve Considerations, in partnership with workplace research platform WORKTECH Academy. The new report explores twelve considerations for companies to navigate hybrid working, and identifies the key challenges around people, technology, and spaces that employers face.

Hybrid working is here to stay as an increasingly permanent fixture, not a short-term fad, but many organizations are struggling to make the new model a success. The report looks at the differences between in-person and virtual presence in the workplace, and the need to create meeting equality irrespective of where employees are located, utilizing the right tools and technologies.

Key areas that Poly and WORKTECH Academy explore are:

Balancing always-on culture against employee overwork : Organizations must clearly outline expectations around etiquette in a world where time and place is becoming increasingly blurred

: Organizations must clearly outline expectations around etiquette in a world where time and place is becoming increasingly blurred Redrawing the rules of informal and formal collaboration for a hybrid workforce : Organizations must know their workforce to understand behaviors and preferences

: Organizations must know their workforce to understand behaviors and preferences Weighing up the benefits of personalized versus standardized approaches to hybrid working : Organizations should balance being prescriptive, and allowing employees choice and personalization on how they work and collaborate

: Organizations should balance being prescriptive, and allowing employees choice and personalization on how they work and collaborate Moving physical comfort for people to psychological comfort : Hybrid work environments will need the right technology investment to extend employees sense of purpose and belonging outside the office

: Hybrid work environments will need the right technology investment to extend employees sense of purpose and belonging outside the office Creating workplaces that are diverse and inclusive: Equality of experience will be at the heart of inclusive organizations that allow everyone to feel involved regardless of their location and individual characteristics

Poly is working with the research team at WORKTECH Academy on a rolling program to create new thinking, define the main challenges and explore emerging opportunities around hybrid working. The report identifies key themes that will be addressed in subsequent research and analysis.

Jeremy Myerson, Director at WORKTECH Academy, says, "For organizations to seize the opportunities created by hybrid working, first they have to understand the complex contours of the model and recognize some inherent dichotomies. Our first report with Poly sets out some of the key debates around hybrid working and an agenda for employees to equip themselves to face a flexible future with confidence."

John Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Poly, comments, "Hybrid working is here to stay, but there are significant hurdles to overcome before organizations can call it a success. By identifying the 12 considerations of hybrid working, Poly is outlining some of the key themes and challenges organizations will face in the future as they start to implement hybrid working models. Our data found that, within the organizations we surveyed, 48 per cent have already adopted a hybrid approach. The same survey found that 37 per cent of decision makers said they are prepared for hybrid working in the short-term, but they haven't thought about their long-term plans. Key to this will be understanding how to make the most of your spaces, how best your people work, and where to best invest your money in technologies that will enable a seamless hybrid experience. Identifying the challenges and opportunities in hybrid working now, will pave the way for organizations to plot successful hybrid working strategies."

The Journey to Hybrid Working: Twelve Considerations report highlights the latest research and workplace surveys in the field, including Poly's own study of more than 2,500 decision makers from firms with over 100 employees, and is available to download here.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About WORKTECH Academy

WORKTECH Academy is the world's leading knowledge platform and membership club exploring how we'll work tomorrow. The Academy's content on the future of work and workplace is curated in six streams: people, place, technology, culture, design and innovation. It brings evidence, ideas, and insights from its extensive membership base to a global community of workplace professionals.

For further details, please visit www.worktechacademy.com.

