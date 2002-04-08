Detroit, Michigan, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will host an event focused on public safety technology in New York City, Thursday June 30 at a location in lower Manhattan and time to be determined.



RAD has recently released 2 applications of their software suite that directly support safety and security enhancement efforts on school campuses; an AI-based gun detection analytic, and RAD Light My Way, an integrated mobile app and hardware solution which enables school staff and students to create a personalized security surveillance and autonomous response environment.

“These are new solutions to persistent problems,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO of AITX and RAD. “Let’s take advantage of innovative technologies that will add precious seconds, even minutes to an active shooter response. On June 30th I look forward to demonstrating what RAD has created that can give students, a school’s staff, and law enforcement time to react.”

Invitees will include local school district decision-makers, PTO groups, local politicians, law enforcement, the media, as well as others. Event co-sponsors may be announced in the coming weeks.

Participating at the event will be Troy McCanna, former FBI Agent, Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Coordinator/Supervisor. McCanna was a first responder to the Oxford High School mass shooting on November 30, 2021, in suburban Detroit. “I know all too well the value of having early detection, automatic lockdown and situational awareness for first responders,” said McCanna. “RAD’s gun detection solution may be that extra advantage the school needs, we all need, if an active shooter event is about to unfold.” McCanna left the FBI after a distinguished 23 year career and joined RAD in early 2022.

RAD’s gun detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. As soon as a gun is identified as such by RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system may perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local autonomous alert, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

Also being demonstrated at the afternoon event will be RAD’s safety and security solution for colleges and universities. RAD Light My Way offers campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of personal safety in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. RAD Light My Way recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

