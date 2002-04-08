ANAHEIM, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and Brady Granier, President, Director of BioCorRx Inc. and CEO of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XII which is being held on June 7– 9, 2022, at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California.



Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at ldinv12.mysequire.com . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

[email protected]

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

[email protected]

Media Contact:

PhillComm Global

[email protected]

704.942.1557