Collaboration Expands Digital Transformation Support for Public Sector Clients

FAIRFAX, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, is partnering with Google Cloud to expand its cloud and analytics services to public sector clients.

"As organizations across the public sector execute on their digital transformation strategies, there is an increased need for technology partners and solutions that seamlessly support these transformation goals," said Lesta Brady, director, federal sales, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner with ICF and continue helping customers across the public sector with the solutions and expertise they need to move into the next stage of their digital transformation journeys."

ICF's partnership with Google Cloud illustrates ICF's success in accelerating digital transformation for federal agencies on Google Cloud's platform, which includes supporting federal health clients such as the National Cancer Institute and many others.

The partnership further expands the company's digital and partnership ecosystem in support of its multi-cloud strategy. Combining ICF's deep domain and technology consulting expertise with new Google Cloud capabilities enhances ICF's capabilities to rapidly deploy digital solutions that advance our customers' missions and increase operational efficiency.

"ICF's partnership with Google Cloud strengthens our ability to bring greater innovation to federal agencies so they can deliver better citizen services, faster," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "With Google Cloud as a partner, ICF can provide more clients with the interdisciplinary partners they need to accelerate their migrations to the cloud and increase their mission impact."

ICF combines public sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to deliver responsive, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity. The company's digital solutions help mission leaders solve critical problems, modernize systems, harness the power of data and analytics and optimize the customer experience to drive positive change from within.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

