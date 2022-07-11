VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds of $3,230,160 through the issuance of 16,564,925 common shares (no warrants attached, refer to July 4, 2022, news release). The second tranche is expected to close shortly.

The Company paid total finder's fees of $45,040 and 230,974 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and exercisable at a price of $0.195 per warrant for 12 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, which expires on November 9, 2022.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for upcoming drilling and exploration at its 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp, where the focus will be on advancing the high-grade Westmore gold discovery, and for general corporate purposes.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Sassy is also earning up to a 100% interest in the Highrock Uranium Project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan. Sassy also holds significant equity positions in Gander Gold Corp., Galloper Gold Corp., and MAX Power Mining Corp.

