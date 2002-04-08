LOS ANGELES, CA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is now providing state of the art miniaturized sensors on their drone and safety monitors to detect hazards that once took an entire laboratory. Mass spectrometers and gas chromatographs are traditionally very large, fixed instruments found in a laboratory, but US Nuclear has sourced highly-sensitive miniaturized versions which are now prominently offered with their drone detection system, as well as other safety systems, such as doorway monitors and portable handheld devices for first responders. These are all used to protect the public at large sports and music venues, border crossings, airports, and shipping ports.

US Nuclear’s drones already had the ability to detect chemical, biological, and radiological hazards, and now they add the novel ability to automatically detect biohazards, nerve agents, war gases, and other hard to detect compounds. These materials were previously undetectable by any portable, automated system and very difficult and risky even for trained dogs. In fact, a tiny bit of exposure to a nerve agent such as Novichok or a drug such as Fentanyl can be lethal for man or dog. Until recently, finding and identifying these hazards often required an investigator to take physical samples and send them to a special lab for testing. Now, US Nuclear offers drone-mounted, portable, and fixed systems to automatically and safely detect these hazards and better safeguard the public.

Bob Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear, commented: “It is really a new age. With our instrumented drones and these portable super-sensors, there is so much we can do that was previously just impossible. We are working to make people feel safe whether they are traveling, working, or going to a large event.”



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]