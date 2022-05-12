PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swrve, a leader in mobile-first customer engagement, has expanded its integration with Journey Builder from Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM, Financial) to enable brand marketers, product managers, and service providers to create and launch powerful mobile campaigns all from within Journey Builder.

Salesforce Pro Mobile means SFMC users no longer have to leave Journey Builder to deploy powerful mobile-first campaigns

Now, with Swrve's updated connector, Salesforce Pro Mobile powered by Swrve , Salesforce Marketing Cloud users no longer have to switch between platforms to deploy powerful mobile-first data and mobile-first campaigns in Journey Builder.

"This connector is truly a game-changer for our customers using Salesforce Marketing Cloud," said Lisa Cleary, CEO at Swrve. "With it, our customers can now leverage Swrve's unparalleled targeting and triggering engine, the ease and simplicity of Swrve's campaign creation flow, and the power of their own data in Salesforce to create truly powerful, personal, and contextual campaigns—without ever opening Swrve."

Key advantages of the new Salesforce Pro Mobile connector include:

Harness the power of Swrve in Salesforce without switching between platforms—users no longer have to switch between platforms when leveraging Swrve's platform from within Journey Builder. Add sophisticated mobile channels to customer journeys—best-in-class mobile touches such as personalized push notifications, native, pixel-perfect in-app messages, with a granular targeting and triggering engine are now available to SFMC customers. Personalize every campaign—seamless bi-directional data flow ensures every campaign is optimized with mobile data to create personal, contextual, and relevant experiences.

This means that best-in-class mobile experiences are now available to Salesforce Marketing Cloud users who want to be where the customer is and drive retention, loyalty, engagement, and in turn revenues from mobile channels.

For more information on Salesforce Pro Mobile powered by Swrve, see Swrve's listing on Salesforce AppExchange , watch the video , read the blog , or get in touch to arrange a demo.

About Swrve

Swrve is the leading marketing and customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, helping global enterprises connect with their mobile-first customers to create lasting and valuable relationships. World-leading brands such as Playrix, Sony Pictures, and Telefónica use Swrve to identify, predict, and anticipate the needs of customers with real-time behavioral data across mobile, web, and TV apps. Learn more at swrve.com .

