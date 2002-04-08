SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. ( APPF, Financial), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced AppFolio Stack ™, an integration marketplace, enabling AppFolio Property Manager users to seamlessly provide the specialized solutions users need to manage complex portfolios and run their entire business from a centralized hub.



Initial partnerships with top PropTech solution providers in their respective fields include ButterflyMX, Conservice, HappyCo, Knock, Lowe’s, and Property Meld. AppFolio Stack resolves the integration challenges previously unaddressed by legacy real estate solutions, empowering property managers of all sizes to boost productivity, simplify workflows and improve resident experiences.

Within the real estate industry, there is a growing trend for property managers to centralize their workflows to one platform － in fact, 55 percent of large property management organizations anticipate increasing their use of point solutions in the next few years. However, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council , integrating these solutions into property management systems remains a top challenge. AppFolio Stack solves these challenges by offering certified, proven integrations based on close collaboration and partnership with innovative point solution providers. The result combines AppFolio Property Manager’s ease of use and functionality as a single system of record with highly specialized functionality, giving property managers the tools to meet the needs of any portfolio without compromising on usability.

“As we partner with operators with larger, more complex portfolios, we consistently hear about the need for better technology that unifies specialty PropTech solutions within a single, modern platform,” said Will Moxley, senior vice president of product at AppFolio. “Simultaneously, small, high-growth property management companies are looking to increase their productivity by leveraging the latest technology. With the launch of AppFolio Stack and our certified integration approach, we provide the real estate industry an alternative to legacy property management platforms and their limited integrations, while protecting our customers against the risks of poorly implemented and unvalidated integrations. This enables property managers of any size to finally deploy the modern technology stacks that give their businesses a competitive advantage.”

AppFolio developed its partnerships with close collaboration throughout the integration certification process, ensuring easy onboarding and a seamless user experience. Launch partners include:

ButterflyMX : By integrating ButterflyMX, a smartphone-based property access control solution, with AppFolio Property Manager, users can support self-guided tours and control access into properties.

: By integrating ButterflyMX, a smartphone-based property access control solution, with AppFolio Property Manager, users can support self-guided tours and control access into properties. Conservice : Allocates utilities to individual units and provides residents the ability to pay their rent and utilities and automates the utility billing process, freeing up teams to focus on business while providing a seamless experience for their residents.

: Allocates utilities to individual units and provides residents the ability to pay their rent and utilities and automates the utility billing process, freeing up teams to focus on business while providing a seamless experience for their residents. HappyCo : Gives AppFolio Property Manager users access to property, unit and resident data to simplify and improve the average turn time and inspection process and create a better staff and resident experience.

: Gives AppFolio Property Manager users access to property, unit and resident data to simplify and improve the average turn time and inspection process and create a better staff and resident experience. Knock : When paired with AppFolio Property Manager, Knock’s user-friendly CRM and performance management tools provide multifamily owners, operators, and leasing teams an intuitive workflow to complete the leasing journey.

: When paired with AppFolio Property Manager, Knock’s user-friendly CRM and performance management tools provide multifamily owners, operators, and leasing teams an intuitive workflow to complete the leasing journey. Lowe’s : The AppFolio Property Manager eProcurement integration with Lowe’s makes it easy to manage spend, reduce turn time, control purchasing, and boost net operating income — all from one platform.

: The AppFolio Property Manager eProcurement integration with Lowe’s makes it easy to manage spend, reduce turn time, control purchasing, and boost net operating income — all from one platform. Property Meld : Automatically syncs resident, vendor and property owner data, providing residents and vendors access to the direct messaging, scheduling, and automated alert features within Property Meld. After the work is complete, bills and invoices are synced in AppFolio Property Manager to process and pay.

“With more than 14,000 units and over 35 years in the property management business, we've experienced the impact clunky, inefficient, legacy solutions have not only on the bottom line, but also internal processes, employee satisfaction, and even resident experiences,” said Brian Theobald, chief administrative officer of LB Property Management, Inc. "The move to AppFolio Property Manager and its outstanding user experience has been a game-changer for us, and now with AppFolio Stack we can seamlessly connect the additional solutions we rely on for all that we do to truly unite our PropTech stack."

For more information on AppFolio Stack and its growing list of partners, visit www.appfolio.com/stack or Booth #431 at NAA Apartmentalize. To inquire about becoming a partner, visit www.appfolio.com/stack/partners .

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad9a6e3e-f606-497e-8424-8c91c7b340f1