LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) ( EVGIF), Canada’s renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers EverGen’s recent announcement of its entry into definitive agreements with Northeast Renewables LP (“Northeast”) to acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of RNG development projects.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://nnw.fm/6lF8S

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/PRohG

As detailed in the news release, Project Radius, located in southern Ontario, is a late-development-stage portfolio of three high-quality, on-farm RNG projects, collectively capable of producing roughly 1.7 million GJ/year of RNG that will contribute to the reduction of emissions from agricultural operations in southern Ontario. Each of the three projects is expected to produce approximately 550,000 GJ/year and will be constructed throughout 2023 and 2024.

“The acquisition of Project Radius provides a foothold in Ontario – a new and strategic jurisdiction in which EverGen can continue to participate in the consolidation and growth of the RNG industry in the near-term, as well as benefit from project economics in line with or exceeding those we have seen with our initial projects,” Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen, stated in the news release. “Working alongside Northeast to advance the projects, EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually. Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock, and as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”

Under the terms of the agreements, EverGen has acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius for a cash contribution of $1.5 million, which represents 50% of the initial development funding tranche of $3.0 million. EverGen’s share of the initial tranche of development funding will be provided from existing working capital and operating cash flow and is expected to advance the projects to the Notice-to-Proceed (“NTP”) phase of development within the next six months.

EverGen will work with Northeast on developing Project Radius to achieve NTP, at which time EverGen will have the right to participate in funding its proportionate share of the capital to construct large scale anaerobic digesters that convert biodegradable waste into biogas, which is then upgraded to RNG for use in the gas grid. Additionally, EverGen has a right of first offer to transition as exclusive operator of Project Radius at NTP. Project Radius is in late-stage negotiations for feedstock supply with multiple aggregators, as well as offtake agreements with utility-scale distribution companies.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and its projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 50+ brands within IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]