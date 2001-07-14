E-commerce software company Web%26aacute%3Bta launched FindingFormula.org, a new resource leveraging Domo’s (Nasdaq: DOMO) low-code data app platform, to help parents and caregivers navigate the national baby formula shortage. Pairing Webáta’s inventory data from retailers across America with Domo’s ability to make that data consumable and actionable for everyone, users can now confirm stock in advance with FindingFormula.org and avoid going from store-to-store with empty shelves.

Amidst supply chain disruptions, factory shutdowns, inventory hoarding and more, many parents have found themselves scrambling to find formula to feed their children, particularly those with health conditions that limit their formula options. Webáta founder Gabe Wight knows this struggle firsthand, as his nephew is only able to consume a single brand of formula due to a medical condition.

“When my wife received a call from my brother-in-law asking the family to help search for my nephew’s formula, as his specific brand wasn’t in-stock anywhere near them, I knew I needed to find a way to help everyone struggling to find formula,” said Wight. “By marrying Webáta’s data with Domo’s ability to make that data consumable and actionable for everyone, FindingFormula.org equips consumers with the best opportunity to find the right formula for their babies during this chaotic emergency. It is our privilege to play a part in mitigating this crisis and help keep families safe and healthy.”

The in-stock formula data is populated from retailers’ public websites using Webáta’s e-commerce technology and updated daily – with plans to increase that frequency in the future. Using Domo, that data is then filtered and analyzed to display in-stock formula SKUs and locations, allowing consumers to filter by state, zip code or formula brand. FindingFormula.org launched with national retailers including Walmart and Target, and looks to integrate additional retailers across North America in the near future.

Ben Schein, Domo’s vice president of data curiosity, commented, “Access to easily digestible data in real-time has proven essential to combatting major societal issues, and we’re excited to partner with Webáta on this important challenge, enabling parents and caregivers to find the right formula in a fraction of the time.”

Visit FindingFormula.org to learn more.

About Webáta

Webáta is a Walmart and Target eCommerce technology company organized around Sales & Supply Chain, the Digital Shelf, Product Presentation, and Marketing & Promotion. Our purpose is to help our clients identify their next best action, to continually get better, become more effective, and foster great ideas. We exist to help brands become more sophisticated than they were yesterday and accomplish Walmart and Target eCommerce excellence.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

