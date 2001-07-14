PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced Lufthansa+Group has chosen PROS as the foundational technology for its Revenue Accelerator Program. In doing so, Lufthansa will align its seven+full-service+airline+networks into a single instance of PROS+Revenue+Management (RM) and PROS+Real+Time+Dynamic+Pricing (RTDP) solutions designed to maximize revenue across every seat, on every flight, every day. PROS proven, industry-leading AI will provide accurate forecasting and offer optimization for unprecedented visibility and unified continuous pricing across Lufthansa’s operations.

“It is critical for Lufthansa to have an RM system that adapts and reacts in real-time, providing accurate demand forecasts and creating optimal offers,” said Marcus Frank, Lufthansa Group Vice President Commercial Offer & Revenue Management. “Migrating to PROS latest RM and RTDP for the entire Lufthansa Group in a single instance allows Lufthansa Group to have a uniform business process and workflow within all network airlines of the Lufthansa Group.”

Within the PROS+Platform+for+Travel, Lufthansa Group will utilize Revenue+Management and Real+Time+Dynamic+Pricing solutions, enabling them to create and sell accurate, real-time offers by delivering the right price for each traveler and their travel needs. With advanced forecasting and intuitive, unified workflows, Lufthansa can harness the power of PROS market-leading capabilities for deeper insights and unified, continuous pricing across its seven brands designed to capture more market share and grow revenue. The solution is highly scalable, ensuring it will grow with Lufthansa Group over time.

“PROS is honored to continue our nearly 35-year partnership with Lufthansa Group,” said PROS President of Travel Surain+Adyanthaya. “Aligning the PROS solution across Lufthansa, SWISS International, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Group regional airlines will deliver the operational efficiency and agility needed in today’s increasingly complex marketplace. This decision by Lufthansa Group further endorses the value of our next generation revenue management technology.”

For more information on PROS Platform for Travel, visit https%3A%2F%2Fpros.com%2Fpros-platform-travel%2F.

