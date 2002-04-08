NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced the Company intend to abandon the reverse split.



Ten trade days before 7/31/22 during July 18 through 7/29, the minimum closing bid price for the Company’s common stock must be $.01 or greater for ten consecutive trading days in order to continue trading on the OTCQB marketplace as per Section 4.1 of the OTCQB Standards.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token. www.stareastnet.io



For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv and NFT MMM www.stareastnet.io



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.



