After spending several months improving our dark mode capabilities, GuruFocus is happy to announce that users can now use our website in dark mode.

Benefits of using dark mode

According to an article on Forbes, the main idea of dark mode is that it reduces the amount of light emitted by device screens while maintaining the minimum color contrast ratios required for readability. The article further mentions that dark mode may reduce eye strain as users read text against a dark background.

Figure 1 illustrates a sample dark mode screen for Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL, Financial) summary page.

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, GuruFocus spent more than two months improving the dark mode capabilities so that the green-red color indicators are preserved throughout the page, including the financial strength, profitability rank, GF Value Chart and other key sections.

GuruFocus provides dark mode for both desktop and phone UI

GuruFocus supports dark mode for both the desktop version and the phone user interface version. Figure 2 illustrates the dark mode version on the desktop PC / Mac version, while Figure 3 illustrates the dark mode version for mobile phones.

Figure 2

Figure 3

How to switch between dark mode and light mode

To switch from light mode to dark mode on the desktop version, click on the moon icon or the “light-dark” toggle switch in the upper-right corner of the page. Figure 4 illustrates the moon icon, while Figure 5 illustrates the toggle switch.

Figure 4

Figure 5

Upon clicking the button, the moon icon turns into a sun icon, while the toggle switch becomes black. To return to light mode, click the sun icon or the toggle switch.

Figure 6 illustrates the moon icon for the phone UI.

Figure 6

If you have further questions or suggestions about dark mode, please contact us.