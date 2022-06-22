PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the world's leading provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services, will deliver its flight data stream to Boeing [NYSE: BA]. Boeing will use the stream to expand its advanced data analytics capabilities in its effort to further strengthen commercial air travel safety.

Aireon will provide historical aircraft data and near real-time aircraft event data via its AireonINSIGHTS product for select Boeing airplane programs.

As part of its implementation of an enterprise Safety Management System (SMS), Boeing will integrate the ADS-B data into its safety analytics tools. Recognized worldwide as an industry best practice, SMS is an integrating framework for managing safety risks. Through the use of data science and data analytics, the information will deliver insights to proactively identify hazards and monitor emerging safety trends.

"We are investing in a data stream that can be transformed into safety intelligence," said Vishwa Uddanwadiker, Boeing vice president of Aerospace Safety Analytics. "We are adding this to our data analytics ecosystem to help predict and prevent safety risks, while identifying other opportunities to strengthen our Safety Management System."

The global space-based ADS-B data from AireonINSIGHTS can help customers gain insights to key performance indicators on flight safety.

"The power of the Aireon data unlocks a cache of information for Boeing regarding the operations of its aircraft in the global airspace. With this integration, Boeing will have data to provide a full operational view of its fleet, and we are excited to partner with them," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO.

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for ADS-B-equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

