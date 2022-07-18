Clean Yield Group recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16 BEAVER MEADOW RD. NORWICH, VT 05055

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 423 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.68%), GSK(3.76%), and UL(3.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clean Yield Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clean Yield Group reduced their investment in ARCA:GRNB by 283,536 shares. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.98.

On 07/18/2022, VanEck Green Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.515 per share and a market cap of $82.30Mil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clean Yield Group bought 237,615 shares of NYSE:TAK for a total holding of 488,835. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.28.

On 07/18/2022, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.41 per share and a market cap of $44.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Clean Yield Group reduced their investment in NAS:XRAY by 63,476 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.58.

On 07/18/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $34.78 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned -43.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Clean Yield Group bought 40,322 shares of NYSE:SJW for a total holding of 86,015. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.98.

On 07/18/2022, SJW Group traded for a price of $62.16 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SJW Group has a price-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Clean Yield Group reduced their investment in NAS:SNY by 38,338 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.05.

On 07/18/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $50.15 per share and a market cap of $125.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.