SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $407.00Mil. The top holdings were RPRX(69.86%), FATH(16.70%), and FYBR(8.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FATH by 123,780 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.13.

On 07/18/2022, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp traded for a price of $4 per share and a market cap of $205.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:INSW by 314,212 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.48.

On 07/18/2022, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $21.21 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 32.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 326.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC bought 281,202 shares of NAS:FYBR for a total holding of 1,428,729. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.07.

On 07/18/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $25.55 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -13.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

During the quarter, SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC bought 629,219 shares of NAS:SVC for a total holding of 1,708,737. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.14.

On 07/18/2022, Service Properties Trust traded for a price of $6.3 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -46.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Service Properties Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 147,256-share investment in NYSE:OSCR. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.37 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Oscar Health Inc traded for a price of $4.9 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -74.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oscar Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

