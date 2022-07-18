Signify Wealth recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $54.00Mil. The top holdings were NEAR(30.11%), BSV(16.82%), and SMMU(13.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Signify Wealth’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,308,135-share investment in NAS:ANGL. Previously, the stock had a 31.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.27 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.23 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned -14.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a price-book ratio of 6.99.

The guru established a new position worth 330,295 shares in BATS:NEAR, giving the stock a 30.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.33 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.19 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

The guru established a new position worth 118,383 shares in ARCA:BSV, giving the stock a 16.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.88 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.63 per share and a market cap of $38.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Signify Wealth reduced their investment in ARCA:STPZ by 375,285 shares. The trade had a 15.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.93.

On 07/18/2022, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.25 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Signify Wealth reduced their investment in ARCA:HYS by 221,204 shares. The trade had a 8.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.22.

On 07/18/2022, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $89.25 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

