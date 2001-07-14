VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the No. 1 sound bar brand in America, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 M-Series audio collection extending Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support across the entire lineup. The company celebrates its 20th year of delivering home theater experiences that offer outstanding performance at an extraordinary value, and the 2023 collection continues VIZIO’s strong legacy of innovative design, industry-leading technology, and accessibility to everyone. The marquee product in the 2023 audio collection, the new M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar, has already earned a CES Innovation Award and an iF Product Design award.

VIZIO’s 2023 M-Series sound bars bring high-performance speaker design, advanced connectivity, and the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio technologies to a variety of form factors and configurations. Music lovers, binge watchers, cinephiles, and gamers may now enjoy the freedom and flexibility to enhance their entertainment experience with a solution that fits their environment perfectly. With superior performance at every tier, VIZIO continues to push the boundaries of performance and value, empowering consumers to elevate their entertainment in any room without compromise.

"Whether playing your favorite game or streaming the latest blockbuster release from one of the many services supporting immersive audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X pull you into your world of entertainment,” says John Schindler, Vice President of product management at VIZIO. “Our new M-Series bars were built around the premise that immersive audio can and should be accessible to everyone, from simple all-in-one solutions to the awesome new M-Series Elevate."

“Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary sound experience that envelops listeners in a world of sound. From movies to streaming, gaming, and music, Dolby Atmos puts listeners front and center of their favorite entertainment,” said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room, Dolby Laboratories. “VIZIO’s latest sound bars will certainly impress through award-winning sound performance available in Dolby Atmos.”

“Our partnership with VIZIO has always been driven by product innovation,” said Geir Skaaden, Chief Products and Services Officer, Xperi, the parent company of DTS. “Using DTS:X technology, VIZIO ensures a more extraordinary sound experience with high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners across all products. Cheers to another 20 years of successful innovation for the VIZIO team.”

2023 M-Series Elevate: Immersive sound never looked better.

The shining star of this year’s audio lineup is the new VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar, which brings proprietary Elevate technology to the M-Series for the first time. Proud recipient of a CES Innovation Award and iF Design Award earlier this year, this sound bar was engineered to deliver the ultimate immersive home theater experience while complementing the living space with an elegant, decor-friendly design.

The M-Series Elevate’s patented Adaptive Height Speakers are concealed beneath a premium charcoal fabric exterior, punctuated at either end by spun aluminum discs that illuminate subtly when activated. When Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio sources are detected, the speakers automatically rotate up, reflecting sound from the ceiling for a truly immersive audio experience. When rotated forward, these speakers provide a wide soundstage with clear vocals for standard surround and stereo modes, particularly great for music.

Entertainment soars with 103dB of premium audio output powered by 13 high-performance speakers, including a redesigned wireless subwoofer that delivers thunderous bass down to 45Hz. The M-Series Elevate features dedicated tweeters and woofers for stunning clarity and spaciousness, as well as two low-profile surround speakers for 360-degree sound.

With the simplicity of a single HDMI eARC connection to the TV, M-Series Elevate sound bar owners will be up and running with high-quality audio from their television in a matter of minutes. Simple Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an extra HDMI input with 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, and a dedicated Voice Assistant Input help ensure peak performance from all connected devices.

VIZIO TV owners can also maximize their sound bar experience with the new integrated sound bar control menu, available on select VIZIO televisions when connected via HDMI eARC. Now, users may adjust sound bar settings using the VIZIO TV remote and a big-screen interface that makes it a breeze to fine tune levels and select sound modes.

The 2023 M-Series Elevate will start at $799.99 (MSRP) beginning this summer.

2023 M-Series All-In-One: Immersive sound. Space-saving design.

Experience the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio in any room with the space-saving M-Series All-In-One 2.1 immersive sound bar from VIZIO.

Tucked inside the low-profile, fabric-wrapped enclosure is an uncompromising, full-featured audio system with performance that outperforms its size. High-fidelity tweeters and woofers deliver 98dB of audio output with life-like clarity and detail while built-in dual subwoofers bring impactful bass down to 50Hz for your favorite movies, music, and games. With premium components and integrated audio technologies such as DTS Virtual:X, truly immersive sound is now possible from a one-piece system that fits just about anywhere.

The M-Series All-In-One includes the same advanced features found throughout the entire M-Series sound bar lineup. HDMI eARC for easy setup and control, Dolby Vision passthrough for stunning HDR imagery from a connected device, and Bluetooth for simple audio streaming. There is even a dedicated input for your favorite voice assistant.

When paired with select VIZIO TVs, the new integrated sound bar control menu provides simple, streamlined audio adjustments. Users can adjust the sound bar’s settings with the VIZIO TV remote using an intuitive big-screen interface.

The 2023 M-Series All-In-One will start at just $199.99 (MSRP) beginning this summer.

The 2023 VIZIO M Series audio collection will be available for purchase this summer at select retailers, including Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Amazon.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005568/en/