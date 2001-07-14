Celebrating its 20th year of making great technology and content affordable to everyone, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated 2023 Smart TV collection. The new TV lineup, which includes the CES Innovation Award-winning 50-inch M-Series Quantum X, is packed with groundbreaking features that enhance the customer experience.

“We are proud of our 20-year legacy of delivering exceptional performance and value with our smart TVs and award-winning sound bars, providing the complete entertainment experience for VIZIO customers,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “Our 2023 TV collection delivers exceptional picture quality, powerful processing, and enhanced video performance, and is built for next-generation gaming and streaming. When paired with one of our sound bars, we can give audiences the look and sound of the ultimate home entertainment at a truly outstanding value.”

2023 M-Series Quantum X: Experience the Extraordinary

Delivering an astonishing combination of enhanced color, brightness, contrast, and clarity, the new 2023 M-Series Quantum X (MQX) 4K Smart TV lineup provides epic performance to match today’s state-of-the-art games and 4K HDR content. With a 120Hz refresh rate on all models, superior picture processing, speedy app navigation, and reduced load times driven by the next-gen VIZIO IQ Ultra Plus Processor, the M-Series Quantum X (MQX) Series brings out the best in Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ movies, shows, and games. Every pixel is given the on-screen justice it deserves.

“VIZIO and Dolby have collaborated closely over the years to bring first-of-their-kind experiences to market that have revolutionized how consumers enjoy home entertainment,” said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room, Dolby Laboratories. “We are proud to expand our partnership further through this latest lineup of VIZIO TVs with Dolby Vision, which delivers consumers incredible performance and value along with the introduction of new abilities like gaming in Dolby Vision.”

VIZIO’s quantum dot color technology brings an expansive array of vibrant colors to your screen, as the 2023 MQX lineup covers up to 78% of the Rec. 2020 color space. On each 2023 MQX set, the Active Full Array backlight system ensures that the brightest scenes and spectral highlights shine with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, while up to 32 local-dimming zones deliver superior black levels. The result is stunning contrast, color, dynamic range, and fine detail in every frame – as well as enhanced Dolby Vision HDR performance.

The 2023 M-Series Quantum X collection is here to make motion blur a thing of the past. The 50-inch M-Series Quantum X model (M50QXM-K01) boasts a native refresh rate of 120Hz for 4K content and a blazing 240fps for PC gaming at 1080p Full HD resolution. The 50-inch M-Series Quantum X also offers AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate (VRR) with ultra-low input lag, tear-free HDR support, HGiG, and Dolby Vision gaming to provide an even greater sense of immersion for gamers.

Step up to the new 65-inch and 75-inch M-Series Quantum X TVs to take advantage of low latency in HDR and low frame rate compensation (LFC) due to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. The all-new game menu also makes adjusting advanced settings faster, easier, and more intuitive than ever.

The 2023 4K TV collection lineup is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E routers and 6GHz Tri-Band (as well as previous Wi-Fi standards) to keep your streaming speedy and stable even in the most crowded home network environments. With support for Dolby Audio®, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X audio – complete with HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos® pass-through – your picture and sound will combine for incredibly immersive entertainment. Every new MQX set is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting the highest possible frame rates, resolution, and bandwidth in today’s market.

Minimal design meets maximum entertainment: The M-Series Quantum X’s modern three-sided ThinFrame design, along with a dual-height stand on the 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, will be the centerpiece of your connected home.

Available in 50-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, the 2023 M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV collection will start at $629.99 (MSRP) beginning this summer.

2023 M-Series Quantum 6: Millions of Titles in Millions of Colors

Behold a new world of quantum dot color with the 2023 M-Series Quantum 6 (MQ6) 4K Smart TV lineup. VIZIO has reimagined the quantum dot color experience, and the MQ6 collection brings hundreds of millions of colors right into your home. At the intersection of innovation and exceptional value, the MQ6 lineup offers exceptional 4K HDR performance and next-gen gaming features at an incredibly accessible price.

The 2023 MQ6 lineup features a Full Array LED backlight system with VIZIO’s Active Pixel Tuning technology, providing adjustments that optimize brightness and darkness at the pixel level for outstanding contrast and picture fidelity. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ , you will witness dazzling highlights, deep blacks, detailed nuances, and vibrant colors. The VIZIO IQ Active Processor delivers powerful picture processing, ultra-quick app navigation, and fast loading times for all your favorite movies, shows, sports, news, and more. Plus, the three-sided ThinFrame design keeps your focus on the picture without any distractions.

The 2023 4K TV collection lineup is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E routers and 6GHz Tri-Band, keeping your streaming speedy and stable even in the most crowded home network environments. The MQ6 series offers three HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR), HGiG, and Dolby Vision, making it a perfect fit for today’s most powerful gaming consoles and PCs. And get ready to hear like you’re there, as the MQ6 lineup supports Dolby Audio and DTS:X coupled with DTS Virtual:X audio – complete with HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos pass-through – to deliver the ultimate combination of immersive audio and video.

Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, the 2023 M-Series Quantum 6 4K HDR Smart TV collection will start at just $349.99 (MSRP) beginning this summer.

2023 V-Series: Smart. Fast. It’s 4K For All.

The 2023 V-Series truly redefines value, bringing you an incredible 4K HDR picture at a price you won’t believe.

Every model in the 2023 V-Series collection offers 4K resolution with a powerful upscaling engine, Full Array backlighting for a bright and uniform picture, and HDR capabilities that support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ – all presented in a sleek ThinFrame design. The V-Series’ enhanced IQ Active Processor was built to take your 4K entertainment experience to new heights, bringing out the best in Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ content with striking contrast, detail, and clarity. And like every other model in VIZIO’s 2023 TV collection, the V-Series’ incredible talents extend to its gaming, audio, and connectivity features.

Take your gaming to the next level with ultra-low input lag, AMD FreeSync VRR, Dolby Vision , and three HDMI 2.1 ports to optimize the capabilities of today’s most advanced game consoles. Embrace the world of immersive audio with ease, as the entire V-Series lineup supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, as well as HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos pass-through – all designed for simple integration with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars via the brand-new sound bar control menu. The 2023 4K TV collection lineup is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E routers and 6GHz Tri-Band (as well as previous Wi-Fi standards), keeping your streaming speedy and stable, even in the most crowded home network environments.

Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, the 2023 V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV collection will start at just $289.99 (MSRP) beginning this summer.

2023 D-Series: Everything for Everyone

The D-Series’ rare combination of affordability, versatility, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, performance, and practicality delivers unbelievable value to consumers.

The entire D-Series lineup packs crystal-clear Full HD performance at a range of sizes that are perfect for any space -- from kitchens to dorm rooms, bedrooms to living rooms, and workstations to gaming set-ups. With a Full Array backlight and screen sizes ranging from 24 inches to 43 inches, the D-Series shines with its brightness, contrast, and color. Everyone wants to get to their content quickly, and the D-Series’ now comes with the Bluetooth-enabled VIZIO Voice Remote for quick search and easy navigation. You can also now pair your favorite headphones with Bluetooth headphone capability.

The 2023 D-Series lineup also offers excellent gaming features in desk-friendly screen sizes. With ultra-low input lag, HDR Gaming via HDMI, Auto Game Mode to optimize your D-Series for games, and AMD FreeSync VRR seamlessly adjusting to the fastest on-screen action, you’ll have the competitive edge over your biggest gaming rivals.

Available in 24-inch, 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes -- all with the streamlined the new ThinFrame design -- the 2023 D-Series Smart TVs start at just $159.99 (MSRP) beginning in July.

The 2023 VIZIO TV collection will be available for purchase starting this summer at select retailers, including Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.

America’s Smart TV: Stream it all with VIZIO SmartCast and Incredible Connected Features

Included on every new TV, VIZIO’s award-winning Smart TV offers more than 250 free channels and over 5,000 on demand movies and shows through VIZIO’s WatchFree+ streaming service. VIZIO also provides home screen access to fan-favorite streaming apps like Apple TV, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, YouTube TV. New to the streaming services roster are Amazon Music, FuboTV, Sling, and TikTok.

Every TV in VIZIO's 2023 lineup also offers built-in Apple AirPlay 2.0 and Google Chromecast, letting you stream content from a device to your TV with ease. With Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Hey Google integration, you can control your smart home from your couch just by using your voice.

Wireless Bluetooth headphone capability on every new model lets you enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and games without disturbing others. Every new TV works in perfect harmony with VIZIO’s #1-selling sound bars, and the new Sound Bar menu provides an exceptional audio experience with easy Voice Remote controls.

The VIZIO Mobile app for iOS and Android devices provides easy search and discovery tools, as well as fundamental TV controls for changing inputs, adjusting volume, and powering each TV on or off.

AutoUpdates will automatically give you the latest apps, free channels, and new features over WiFi, making sure your TV is always up-to-date.

Model MSRP D24fM-K $159.99 D32fM-K $189.99 D40fM-K $229.99 D43fM-K $249.99 V435M-K $289.99 V505M-K $329.99 V555M-K $419.99 V585M-K $449.99 V655M-K $499.99 V705M-K $629.99 V755M-K $779.99 M43Q6-K $349.99 M55Q6-K $479.99 M65Q6-K $629.99 M70Q6-K $749.99 M75Q6-K $949.99 M50QX-K $629.99 M65QX-K $849.99 M75QX-K $1,199.99

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit+VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005569/en/