CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) ("American Tower"), today released its 2022 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with CIO. This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers.

“The IT landscape has become far more diverse as companies ramp up digitization, strive for greater business agility and pursue new revenue-generation models. This research illustrates that organizations have discovered a one-size-fits-all cloud strategy is not the answer – rather, agile and flexible multicloud infrastructure strategies are often a better, long-term solution,” said John Gallant, Enterprise Consulting Director at CIO. “The 2022 survey findings demonstrate that colocation is considered one of the most effective approaches to address interoperability challenges arising from a hybrid, multicloud IT world. We are seeing organizations dramatically stepping up deployment of applications and workloads to off-premises colocation data centers, securing its place as a foundational IT infrastructure component.”

Findings within the 2022 report include:

IT leaders are moving top workloads from public cloud to colocation:

84% - Content delivery/media processing applications

83% - Collaboration and communications solutions

78% - Business Intelligence/data warehouse/data analytics initiatives

Of the CIOs surveyed, 96% expect native, direct connections to major cloud service providers, as compared to 90% in 2021

The majority of IT leaders cited stability, redundancy and uptime advantages as the biggest drivers to move to colocation

Businesses report a major change with internal teams shifting focus to business-critical projects as a result of using colocation – an increase of more than 50% of respondents in 2022 indicated this shift compared to 2021

One survey respondent who is an IT leader in a financial services firm said, “The reason for colocation comes down to financial benefit and scalability—the typical things you think about when going to the cloud. In essence, you are able to run an environment cheaper and you’re able to stay more focused on core competencies, but it always comes down to budget, budget, and more budget.”

“The cloud-first, cloud-only mantra is gone. Customers are telling us that not everything works in the cloud and not everything belongs in the same cloud,” said Maile Kaiser, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CoreSite. “This interoperability requires low latency and high bandwidth to move data between systems. Colocation companies like CoreSite can provide an interconnection solution with native access to the public cloud onramps and edge compute sites along with an ability to scale private infrastructure.”

Download the 2022 State of the Data Center Report to learn the best practices needed to form a successful IT strategy and key considerations for evaluating a colocation partner.

