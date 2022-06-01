Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, wishes to recognize Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). With more than 80,000 centerline miles of highway and more than 14,000 employees statewide, TxDOT manages the largest highway system in the United States. TxDOT continues to lead the way in this industry by improving its roads and bridges with advancements in technology.

TxDOT’s stated vision is to deliver mobility, enable economic opportunity, and enhance the quality of life for all Texans. In this spirit, TxDOT has launched their Bridge Digital Delivery initiative, using Bentley’s OpenBridge software for all new bridge projects effective June 1, 2022. Their TxDOT Bridge initiative is part of a larger Digital Delivery initiative that also includes roads and highways.

The initiative that TxDOT is moving toward comprises the Digital Delivery of Digital Twin models for bidding and construction projects using 3D models created during the design process. TxDOT recognizes how this innovative project delivery provides advantages over traditional methods. The use of intelligent 3D models enables better designs to ensure project intent and faster constructability reviews, reducing change orders and requests for information.

“I would like to express my congratulations and appreciation to the teams that are carrying forward the vision for 3D Digital Twin design at TxDOT,” said Jacob Tambunga, director of plan development with TxDOT. “Tremendous initiatives, like these, will continue to take much teamwork and skill for successful outcomes. We look forward to continuing our work with Bentley on bringing Digital Delivery and a Digital Twin to the State of Texas.”

“We are so impressed with the leadership TxDOT is demonstrating in Digital Twin delivery. I think this is exactly what our product leadership at Bentley had in mind, when they set out to build new tools for transportation projects, and we’re excited to be working with TxDOT and other DOTs to deliver more with Digital Twin technology,” said Gus Bergsma, Bentley’s chief revenue officer.

Digital Delivery will help TxDOT project designers to create and review numerous design alternatives and what-if scenarios. This in turn allows for better constructability reviews and optimization of project costs.

Bentley is proud to partner with TxDOT and again, congratulates TxDOT, as well as initiative leaders Jacob Tambunga and Courtney Holle, for leading the way in Digital Delivery to improve and advance infrastructure for the state of Texas.

