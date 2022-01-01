Today, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:AMP, Financial) announced it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN for the third consecutive year. Ameriprise earned this distinction as a result of receiving a score of 90 percent on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), which is regarded as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At Ameriprise, we strive to provide meaningful and rewarding careers to individuals of all backgrounds,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Ameriprise Financial. “Being named a ‘Top Scorer’ on the Disability Equality Index for a third year symbolizes our support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities. We are grateful to the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN for the tremendous work they do to educate, advocate and break down stigmas related to disabilities.”

The 2022 DEI measured tangible actions companies are taking in an effort to support disability inclusion, relevant to culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations.

Ameriprise has demonstrated its commitment to disability, inclusion, equality, and broader social issues through a spectrum of initiatives including:

Sponsoring an employee-led business resource network, STRIVE, that offers education and support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities, and for those who want to learn about differing abilities. The network focuses on eliminating the stigma around physical and mental health issues and providing resources for those in need. Each year, the network hosts an annual Polar Plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Participating in recruiting events with organizations that reach diverse candidates, including people with disabilities.

Partnering with Lifeworks, a nonprofit that supports more than 3,000 individuals with disabilities and their families through services that provide choice and foster community.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies on the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together.”

Ameriprise was also named a “Best Place to Work” on the DEI in 2020 and 2021. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameriprise.com%2Fcareers%2Fcorporate%2Fsupportive-workplace%2Fdiversity.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

