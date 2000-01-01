Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

John Rogers Comments on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Alternatively, entertainment holding company, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (

MSGE, Financial) weighed on relative resultsin the period. We believe this price action runs counter to the company’s improving long-term fundamental outlook. Management is projecting a record year in the booking business and sees momentum at TAO. We also expect shares to benefit from normalized 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons, as well as a full-year of online sports betting now live in New York. Looking ahead, we remain bullish on digital access to sports, as well as the opportunity at the Sphere, its coming Las Vegas property. In our view, the underlying value of MSGE’s physical assets coupled with our conviction around management’s expertise make this an attractive opportunity.

From

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) Ariel Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles