Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on August 4, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC's Corporate Website.

To dial into the live webcast, please register at this link.

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations Section of ATEC's Corporate Website for twelve months.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

