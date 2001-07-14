Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that it has completed the fabrication of the first set of hardware in support of NASA’s Artemis Program and their Space Launch System (SLS) Manned Vehicle.

As a subcontractor, Sidus is responsible for the build, qualification, and testing of Umbilical Quick Disconnects for the Environmental Control System (ECS) on the Universal Stage Adapter (USA) for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). The fabrication of the first set of hardware was completed to support umbilical testing at Jacob’s Launch Equipment Test Facility (LETF) at Kennedy Space Center and was delivered last week. NASA reviewed and approved the hardware earlier this month.

Dynetics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), is the prime contractor building the Universal Stage Adapter (USA) for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). The SLS is a super heavy-lift launch vehicle that provides the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit. With its unprecedented power and capabilities, SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and cargo directly to the Moon on a single mission. The SLS is designed to be flexible and evolvable for deep-space destinations.

Sidus Space has supported multiple major space programs such as Orion, Space Launch System (SLS), Centaur, Mobile Pad/Mobile Launcher, International Space Station, and Dream Chaser. In the future Sidus has already been selected to support the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS).

Carol Craig, Sidus Space CEO said, “Month after month we deliver mission critical hardware to a variety of commercial and government customers. Sidus Space has been manufacturing, assembling and testing hardware for over ten years. We have been supporting several of our customers for many years and are seeing an increase in orders. Our manufacturing capability is how Sidus Space got started and is still today an important revenue stream that helps define our overall Space-as-a-Service offering.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

