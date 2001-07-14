Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has validated the Trust’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, making Choice Properties one of the first entities in Canada to have net-zero targets approved by the SBTi. The Trust’s targets are consistent with the primary goal of the Paris Agreement – to limit the rise in global temperature this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In line with the stringent, science-based requirements of the SBTi%26rsquo%3Bs+Corporate+Net+Zero+Standard, Choice Properties has adopted targets that apply to its entire portfolio of income-producing and development properties. Choice Properties has committed to reaching net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2050 from a 2019 base year. This includes a 50% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions, and a 30% reduction in scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods and downstream leased assets by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The Trust has also committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2019 base year and to reduce absolute scope 3 emissions 90% within the same timeframe.

“Fighting climate change is fundamental to our purpose of creating enduring value for all stakeholders and we are proud to deepen our environmental commitment with these targets,” said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Diamond added, “By becoming one of the first net-zero approved entities in Canada validated by the SBTi’s rigorous process, we are leading by example in our industry and helping to prevent the effects of global warming in our communities.”

The Trust’s science-based targets build on the progress Choice Properties has made since issuing its first emissions reduction targets in 2019. In 2021, the Trust surpassed achievement of this target by reducing same-asset scope 1, 2, and limited scope 3 emissions by 24% from 2018.

Details on the Trust’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program and performance can be found in its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report which aligns with leading disclosure standards including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The 2021 ESG Report is available on the Trust’s website at choicereit.ca%2Fsustainability.

