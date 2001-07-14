Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of Brian Gresehover to vice president, engineering for Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary. Gresehover previously served as a senior project engineer for Aqua, where he oversaw a $150 million annual capital budget focused on planning, management, design and renewal of the water distribution system.

Brian Gresehover is appointed to vice president of engineering for Aqua, an Essential Utilities company. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Gresehover will lead Aqua's engineering department, providing key centralized support in areas such as hydraulic modeling, geographic information system (GIS), asset management, automation and process optimization, and large project management. His new role is critical to reducing water loss and risk and the continued reliability of operations.

“Under Brian’s strong leadership and expertise, Aqua has consistently replaced 100+ miles of water main annually,” said Aqua president Colleen Arnold. “As the company has grown, we have identified a need to have a dedicated leader whose sole responsibility is engineering and we’re thrilled to have Brian at the helm. His overall depth of experience in large plant design and asset management, coupled with his steady guidance and dependability, will serve us well.”

Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin added that “Critical to the success of our company and reliable service delivery for our customers is ensuring we have a coordinated and efficient approach to our $500 million annual capital investment. We’re fortunate to have Brian’s leadership and look forward to this next chapter of his accomplished career.”

Gresehover has 17 years of engineering design, condition assessment and planning experience having served large water and wastewater utilities throughout North America. He is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

He is an active member of the American Water Works Association and previously had key roles within the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA including chairperson. He was named a 2022 VISTA Millennial Superstar and was the recipient of two awards for his role with the Chesapeake AWWA over the years.

About Aqua

Aqua, an Essential Utilities company, provides water and wastewater service to more than 3 million people in 8 states across the country. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com%2FMyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.essential.co.

