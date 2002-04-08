VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ATC, ATADF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring for copper and gold in Yukon, BC and Nevada, today announced that Graham Downs, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27th, 2022.



DATE: July 27th, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT



Available for 1x1 meetings: July 28th and 29th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Exploration underway at Connaught, Rackla Gold and Catch properties in Yukon, and PIL property in BC.

2022 exploration program includes up to 7,000 m of drilling focused on expanding gold resources at the Osiris Deposit, and copper porphyry discovery drilling at the road-accessible Connaught property.

About ATAC Resources Ltd.

ATAC is a well-financed Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon, BC and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with over $7 million in working capital.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate & Project Development for ATAC and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

ATAC Resources Ltd.

Andrew Carne

VP Corporate and Project Development

604-688-0111 ext. 106

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources:

The mineral resource estimates included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements. U.S. investors are cautioned that the disclosure the Company provides on its mineral properties in this news release may be different from the disclosure that an issuer subject to SEC reporting requirements would otherwise be required to provide. Therefore, the information contained in this news release containing descriptions of the Company’s mineral properties may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Additional information about the Tiger Deposit PEA is summarized in ATAC’s February 27, 2020 technical report titled “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Deposit, Rackla Gold Project, Yukon, Canada”, which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the ATAC profile or on the ATAC website at www.atacresources.com. Additional information about the Osiris Resource Estimate is summarized in ATAC’s July 2, 2018 technical report titled “Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the Osiris Project, Yukon, Canada,” which can also be viewed at www.sedar.com