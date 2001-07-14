CyberOptics%26reg%3B+Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received a 2022 EM Innovation Award in the category of Inspection for its new SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM.

The EM Innovation Award marks CyberOptics’ third award for the SQ3000+ since its introduction in 2021 and the 28th award related to the company’s proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) sensor technology. The all-in-one system offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution MRS sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and specular surfaces. The SQ3000+ is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications.

“We are honored to win the EM Innovation award for the SQ3000+ Multi-Function system,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “We continue to advance our MRS technology to provide superior performance for our customers’ next-generation electronics assembly and advanced packaging inspection and metrology requirements.”

Customers worldwide are improving their yields and processes with CyberOptics’ systems that are powered by MRS sensor technology. The SQ3000%2B Multi-Function system for inspection and metrology is an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 platform deemed best-in-class, that not only conducts AOI and SPI, but uniquely delivers in-line, full coordinate measurement (CMM) data in seconds, not hours.

Established in 2006, the EM Innovation Awards program strives to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading-edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: a possible world-wide recession or depression resulting from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative effect on our revenue and operating results of the COVID-19 crisis on our customers and suppliers and the global supply chain; market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and China and other countries; the effects of inflation on our future costs; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS™ SQ3000™ and SQ3000™+ Multi-Function systems™ and MX systems for memory module inspection; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our inspection and metrology systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 and SQ3000+ Multi-Function systems and products for semiconductor advanced packaging inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to past and future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; the impact of the MX3000™ orders on our consolidated gross margin percentage in any future period; risks related to cancellation or renegotiation of orders we have received; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

