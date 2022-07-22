Autus Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $562.00Mil. The top holdings were VB(5.59%), VEA(3.46%), and AAPL(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Autus Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 8,730 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.98 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,638 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.29 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 37.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 1,363 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 07/22/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $535.205 per share and a market cap of $234.53Bil. The stock has returned 28.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-book ratio of 11.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VIGI by 8,356 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.83.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $70.29 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

The guru sold out of their 8,860-share investment in NYSE:TDOC. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.95 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Teladoc Health Inc traded for a price of $43.03 per share and a market cap of $6.96Bil. The stock has returned -71.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teladoc Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

