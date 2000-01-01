Williams ( WMB, Financial)– US natural gas pipeline operator Williams contributed as it benefitted from positive natural gas tailwinds in the quarter. After scaling back the position in the first quarter, we sold the remaining position in the quarter as its price reached our appraisal value. This was a very successful investment that was extremely contrarian in 2019 and now has become much more consensus appreciated.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners second-quarter 2022 commentary.