BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $230.00Mil. The top holdings were MBB(8.31%), SPY(7.72%), and MSFT(5.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH bought 172,899 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 196,039. The trade had a 7.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $21.64Bil. The stock has returned -7.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 97,050 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.36 per share and a market cap of $82.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 39,991-share investment in ARCA:JNK. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.63 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.8 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,141-share investment in NYSE:PAYC. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.92 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Paycom Software Inc traded for a price of $324.53 per share and a market cap of $19.55Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paycom Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.94, a price-book ratio of 18.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.84 and a price-sales ratio of 16.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 18,923 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.18 per share and a market cap of $9.79Bil. The stock has returned -12.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

