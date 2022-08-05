SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Friday August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Jacob Brunsberg and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Friday August 5, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837 International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10019920

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561591&tp_key=0e8df6f010 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmaadditive.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through August 19, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10019920

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI), is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma is dedicated to setting the quality standard for Additive Manufacturing and accelerating the worldwide adoption of 3D metal and polymer printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Christopher Ryan

Vice President, Marketing

Sigma Additive Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sigma Additive Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709564/Sigma-Additive-Solutions-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-5-2022-at-830-am-Eastern-Time



