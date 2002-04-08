Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriStar Gold (OTCQX:TSGZF, TSXV: TSG) (the “Company” or “TriStar”), is pleased to announce that Nick Appleyard, TriStar CEO and President, will be presenting a live Company update at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 28th, 2022.

DATE: July 28th, 2022

TIME: 11:30 ET

Recent Company Highlights:

Completed environmental impact assessment and the application for prior license (main environmental license) for the development of the Castelo de Sonhos gold project.

2,500m expansion program underway designed to test higher grade extensions to Esperança South mineralized zone.

Reported positive PFS at Castelo de Sonhos in Q4 2021, that included, 1.4 million ounces gold mineral reserves producing approximately 146,000 ounces of gold per year from the Esperança South target, years 1 to 6.



About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

