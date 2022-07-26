PR Newswire

With revenue exceeding US$2.6 Million TRIGGERS THE LAUNCH of the second batch of DOTS

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be launching the second batch of 500 movie remake hybrid DOTs for sale on its MetaStudio soon in order to cater to ever growing for our hybrid DOTs.

Upon the premier launching our first movie remake license Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) in late June, MarvionTM is thrilled to report that sales of the premier launch have exceeded the USD2.6 million revenue within a month of its initial launch. The premier minting only represented the first batch of 5 movie remake licenses DOTs, including

The Sparkle in The Dark (2007/Action); Toothless Vampires (1987/Drama); A Wondrous Bet (2005/Comedy); Sweet revenge (2006/Eternal); and Ghost Story of Kam Pin Mui .

Marvion™️ continues to pioneer the Web 3.0 space by creating an ecosystem for Intellectual Property (IP) licensing business. We believe that the IP licensing market will continue to gain traction in the near term our DOTs and MetaStudio market will continue to revolutionize the IP market by making it easily accessible to IP collectors and passionate content creators. Prospective buyers will now have the entire IP licencing market accessible at their fingertips by being able to surf through a variety of IPs in our MetaStudio and purchase them as DOTs in just a few clicks. The recent first batch launch of our flagship project illustrate the limitless potential of our DOTs and our MetaStudio market platform.

We are therefore excited to announce the minting and gradual release of the second batch of 5 movie remake with 500 license DOTS to further enhance fan engagement in the digital realm. Fans will be able to purchase the DOTs on Marvion TM multiverse platform using BNB for the first time.

The next 5 movies include the following Hong Kong classics:

A Girl Boxer (2004/Action); Haunted School (2001/Horror); Roaring Dragon Bluffing Tiger (2003/Action); PTU File-Death trap (2005/Action); and Blue Moon Story(2009/Romance).

The total value of the DOTs available for sale from the release of the second batch is estimated to exceed US$3,100,000, an increase of 20% in value from the first batch.

These hybrid-DOTs will be minted on both the Binance Smart Chan (BSC) and the Polygon chain at https://buy.marvion.media/en/marvion-ip-remake

Commenting on the upcoming second launch on IP Remake, Kevin Tan, CEO of Marvion™️ said, "We are extremely encouraged by the positive results following the sales of our first set of 500 movie remake license DOTs on Marvion TM. In accordance with the company's vision for DOTs, this h-DOTs will continue to offer a more immersive and memorable experience captured on the blockchain for our members,. We are confident that our concept of offering remake licences through the use of the h-DOTs will disrupt the traditional way of licencing in the movie industry."

"We believe that IP movie remake plays an integral role in the revitalization of classic films for both the current generation and beyond as it will allow more and more people to look back at classic storylines but in an updated modern setting/cinematography.", says Ms Marsella Cheng, PR director of Marvion™️.

For more information on Marvion™️ and its h-DOT offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

