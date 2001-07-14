Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and CCC+Intelligent+Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform digitizing the P&C insurance economy, today announced that CCC’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator for ClaimCenter – CCC® Safekeep – is now available to users in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

Insurers deploy digital strategies and AI to streamline workflows and improve their customer’s experience. Insurers’ ability to recover payments from third-party entities for claims losses, called subrogation, traditionally has been a time-intensive, manual process requiring in-depth investigations and analyses. CCC Safekeep, an enterprise platform that is part of CCC’s suite of smart digital solutions, is designed to leverage AI to speed and improve subrogation management to monitor, score, and prioritize claims according to an insurer's specific parameters.

The CCC solution removes manual touchpoints to help streamline the recovery process, reduce cycle times and improve accuracy by digitally packaging and automatically sending data, materials and evidence needed for negotiations. CCC Safekeep for Guidewire ClaimCenter integrates subrogation data directly into insurers’ digital workflows according to insurer rules, streamlining recovery identification, referrals, and the investigation process.

Within ClaimCenter, CCC Safekeep enables claims and subrogation adjustors to:

Leverage AI-powered technology to quickly analyze data and evidence, and

Provide near-real time detection of potentially recoverable dollars across the claims process.

CCC Safekeep can be used to help improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers’ compensation, and other insurance lines of business.

“Safekeep’s AI engine applies a combination of machine-learning, natural language processing, rules, and predictive models to score and prioritize claims for more efficient subrogation management,” said Jeff To, senior vice president, CCC Safekeep. “That increases the identification of subrogation opportunities, as well as accelerates time to resolution. We're excited to expand upon the number of integrations that already exist between CCC and Guidewire.”

“We congratulate CCC Safekeep on its accelerator for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances. “As an AI-decisioning solution, Safekeep simplifies subrogation and enables insurers to better serve customers and manage their businesses more profitably.”

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 150 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005240/en/