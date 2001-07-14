BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has successfully completed SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audits and obtained corresponding attestation reports (“certifications”), exemplifying the company’s commitment to protecting its customers’ sensitive and valuable information.

Completing these certifications affirms BigCommerce’s data and information security practices, policies and procedures for handling financial and other data are officially approved to meet the SOC trust principles criteria for security, availability and confidentiality as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The company’s security procedures have been formally reviewed by a verified, independent third party and underscore BigCommerce’s ongoing data-security commitment to its customers.

“At BigCommerce, the security, availability and confidentiality of our merchants’ data is of the utmost importance,” said Brian Dhatt, chief technology officer at BigCommerce. “With our SOC certifications, BigCommerce has set a high standard for what it means to be entrusted with protecting our customers’ information. We are committed to transparency into how we protect our customers’ information.”

With these certifications, BigCommerce merchants, particularly its large enterprise customers, can be more confident than ever that the company has controls and processes in place to protect their data and help them meet their own regulatory requirements. SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications also aid merchants’ ability to meet SOX requirements, and SOC 2 enables them to meet third-party risk requirements associated with their choice of ecommerce platform.

BigCommerce is committed to regularly undergo independent, qualified, third-party audits to verify the company’s information protection policies and practices meet the expectations of its most discerning customers.

BigCommerce SOC reports are available at https://security.bigcommerce.com for consumption by visitors who have an NDA on file with the company.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005317/en/