Falcon’s Beyond, a leading fully integrated global entertainment development company specializing in intellectual property (IP) creation and expansion, today announced a strategic partnership with BRON+Studios, a leading global media, technology, and award-winning production company, to co-develop and co-produce multiple worldwide entertainment properties into feature films, episodic series, video games, Web3 activations, consumer products, and location-based entertainment experiences.

Through the collaboration, BRON will leverage its extensive production pipeline utilizing Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, as well as its network of award-winning talent, to help Falcon’s Beyond create episodic series and feature films based on Falcon’s IPs, including the popular Katmandu franchise. Katmandu Park, a cutting-edge new theme park, is planned to officially open in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic by late 2022 or early 2023. Simultaneously, Falcon’s Beyond will leverage its 360-degree IP Expander™ flywheel to activate BRON’s IPs across its owned and operated location-based entertainment destinations, entertainment content platforms, and consumer products marketplaces.

“This amazing collaboration with BRON leverages our complementary areas of expertise to create new opportunities for ongoing fan loyalty and engagement for our respective brands and IPs,” says Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “BRON’s incredible reputation and resources will help make the Katmandu franchise a premium offering for audiences worldwide, while Falcon’s will engage our IP expander to activate their powerful IPs across a wide variety of physical and digital entertainment.”

Aaron Gilbert, CEO of BRON Studios adds, “The opportunity to collaborate with Falcon’s Beyond to co-develop and co-produce IP makes this an invaluable partnership for BRON. From Falcon’s vast knowledge of all-things immersive entertainment to the company’s impressive Katmandu brand, it’s a thrilling time and opportunity to work with such an impressive key industry player.”

BRON has been instrumental in more than 120 productions, including House of Gucci, Joker, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Greyhound, and The Survivor, and has built a robust slate of upcoming IP across all platforms in collaboration with notable creative and distribution partnerships. The company has been part of an outstanding 32 Academy Award nominations and 6 wins.

In May, Falcon’s announced a partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, which centers around the expansion of Moonbug’s popular CoComelon and Blippi brands into the world of location-based entertainment.

On July 12, 2022, Falcon’s Beyond announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement with FAST II, a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: FZT), that is expected to result in Falcon’s Beyond becoming a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. Upon the closing of the transaction, the new combined company will be named “Falcon’s Beyond Global” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FBYD.” The transaction is expected to close in either the second half of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023. For more information about the transaction, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.falconsbeyondglobal.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon’s Beyond is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise focusing on a 360° IP Expander model. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 27 countries around the world, turning imagined worlds into reality.

About BRON

BRON is a global media-technology and award-winning production company committed to furthering the art and craft of meaningful commercial storytelling. The company works through an innovative distribution agnostic approach using a blend of studio co-financing deals and in-house productions to create film, tv, audio and non-scripted content as well as interactive gaming, technology, and corporate investments. The company’s filmmaker-first approach, built on inclusion, innovation, and respect, has helped BRON solidify creative relationships with elite talent from an array of backgrounds. BRON has been instrumental in more than 120 productions and has built a robust slate of upcoming IP across all platforms. The company has been part of an outstanding 32 Academy Award® nominations and 6 wins.

