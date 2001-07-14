SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the SentinelOne app for Amazon Web Service (AWS) Elastic Disaster Recovery, a new integration with AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (DRS) to insulate organizations from the damaging effects of ransomware. With SentinelOne for AWS Disaster Recovery, impacted organizations can initiate AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery directly from Singularity XDR, rolling back to the last-known-good state of the workload within minutes to ensure business continuity and exceed recovery time objectives.

Ransomware is an increasingly disruptive force, particularly when used against cloud environments. Cybercriminals continue to deploy code variants and increase Linux attacks, driving up the cost of ransomware. According to the 2021 Cost of a Data Breach report, ransomware attacks cost an average of $4.62 million, significantly more expensive than other types of data breaches. Organizations subsequently are not only investing in solutions to protect themselves from cyberattacks, but also are motivated to improve resiliency and minimize the business disruption of potential ransomware events. Existing disaster recovery approaches require expensive recovery sites which run in parallel to production environments, driving up costs and delaying full recovery.

“In the current landscape, organizations need to be ready for anything,” said David Baldwin, Director of Product Management, SentinelOne. “Ransomware has become increasingly damaging and organizations need to have plans and technology in place to not only stop themselves from being breached but also to recover quickly in the event that they are. With SentinelOne and AWS, customers enjoy the best of both worlds. AWS DRS verifies that resiliency is built into their estate, and SentinelOne Singularity XDR validates that they’ll know what happened immediately. We are excited to work with AWS and are pleased to provide our customers with another layer of defense.”

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery minimizes downtime and data loss with fast, reliable recovery of on-premises and cloud-based applications using affordable storage, minimal compute, and point-in-time recovery. Data is replicated from the source server (on-premises or cloud) to an affordable, low-compute AWS disaster recovery service, helping organizations recover from ransomware attacks within minutes.

SentinelOne delivers runtime protection, detection, and response for AWS workloads running in cloud compute instances, containers, and Kubernetes clusters. SentinelOne’s patented Storyline™ technology provides analysts with real-time, actionable correlation and context, automatically linking all related events and activities together with an attack storyline and a unique identifier, allowing analysts to determine what happened within seconds of a ransomware event. The combination of AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (AWS DRS) and SentinelOne Singularity XDR accelerates incident response by making it simple to remediate and recover from ransomware, minimizing downtime and data loss with fast, reliable recovery for on-premises and cloud-based applications.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

