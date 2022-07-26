PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Bradley Fair, a mixed-use complex in Wichita, KS.

"Customers come to Nordstrom Rack to shop the brands they love at great prices," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to open our first Rack location in the Wichita market. We invite our new customers to visit us often in our convenient new location and look forward to serving the Wichita community alongside a vibrant collection of nearby businesses."

The 28,000 square-foot store will be located in Bradley Fair, an open-air shopping district featuring more than 50 shopping and dining destinations including Barnes & Noble, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Gap and Trader Joe's. Bradley Fair is managed by WS Development and is conveniently located at 21st Street and Rock Road. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate two Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Kansas. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.



"Nordstrom Rack is a retailer that has often been requested by our shoppers, and we are excited to fill that want," said Bradley Fair General Manager Abbey Way. "Along with their broad selection of many desired brands, Nordstrom Rack will bring a great energy to the south end of the property and will be a great neighbor to Trader Joe's and Pedego."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom Rack has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. One hundred percent of these proceeds support the recruitment and training of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

