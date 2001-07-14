Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc. – the federally-focused U.S. arm of technology powerhouse Siemens – received a Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, for projects designed to increase operational efficiencies, safety, and security throughout federal facilities. This award is a performance-based Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a period of performance of five base years, plus two additional option years, with an award ceiling of $295 million.

“SGT works closely with federal agencies to deliver the most modern building automation systems with open and backward compatible interfaces for efficient, safe and secure buildings. We are pleased to have been selected for this worldwide contract supporting vital U.S. government infrastructure,” said John Ustica, interim president and CEO of SGT.

SGT is at the forefront of providing advanced building and security technologies, which includes Siemens Desigo, a technology backbone for smart building infrastructure that is modular and flexible, capable of evolving with building management requirements of any facility over time. As the integrator of Siemens’ comprehensive portfolio of smart infrastructure solutions for federal customers, SGT provides federal agencies with a streamlined procurement and implementation path for improving operational efficiency, reliability, and cost-savings at installations and depots throughout the country and world.

Additional products and services under this contract include the procurement and installation and maintenance and service of Utility Monitoring and Control Systems (UMCS); Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems; Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems and other Automated Control Systems including Fire Alarm Systems (FAS),Electronic Security Systems (ESS) and force protection measures, and other Industrial Control Systems (ICS) at worldwide federally-owned buildings and facilities.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens+Government+Technologies is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

