Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results.

Members of the management team will host the call as follows:

Date August 11, 2022 Time 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) Live webcast registration Webcast+link Phone registration Call+registration+link

We encourage shareholders to listen using the webcast link above. If you would like to dial in using the phone to ask a question, please register for the conference call ahead of time using the call registration link above. Once registered, you will receive an email containing the toll-free number, a direct entry passcode and a registrant ID.

A replay of the event will be available on the webcast link at www.athersys.com under the investors' section approximately two hours after the call has ended. Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening approximately three hours after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 18, 2022, by dialing (888) 330-2506 or (240) 789-2712 and entering the conference code 70781.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.athersys.com%3C%2Fi%3E and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.athersys.com%3C%2Fi%3E and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at %3Ci%3Ewww.twitter.com%2Fathersys%3C%2Fi%3E. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

