PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 1:00 P.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on August 9, 2022:

Call Dial-In: 877-407-0789

Conference ID: 13731182

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through August 23, 2022:

Call Replay: 844-512-2921

Replay Passcode: 13731182

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of an integrated ESG program, our ability to collaborate with third parties and our ability to meet stated sustainability goals. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Sunworks. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Sunworks' reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415

[email protected] .

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709764/Sunworks-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Date



