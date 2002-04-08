NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ( LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details: Date: Thursday, August 11th Time: 4:30pm ET Toll Free: 1-800-263-0877 International: 1-720-543-0197 Conference ID: 9480029 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560537&tp_key=0592b1380e

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

