Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports, "The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and to date we have reported on the Book 6 UAV drone mission and related surface sampling and geophysical survey, plus property wide structural survey and ASTER compilation. In addition, we have reported on the Book 9 and 10 which may be the southern extent of the Book 6, the sampling on the 428 central and now the results of the 428 South copper occurrence, which may be the southern extension of the 428 Central. See Figure 3 below."

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, 428 South Location

428 South Copper Occurrence

A total of fourteen rock samples were collected on August 25, 2021 at the 428 Occurrence and the slopes hosting the veining and an east trending valley to the south were prospected.

An exposure of quartz-carbonate veining was discovered in a ravine trending southward into the valley, 1.65 kilometers along strike south from the southernmost exposure of the 428 Central Occurrence, (see previous release dated July 20, 2022).

The vein strikes 024 degrees and dips 85 degrees west, is exposed along ~20 meters and contains trace to 1% chalcopyrite. Two chip samples were collected at elevations between 1,549 and 1,726 meters, with sample D-723476 assaying 0.77% copper across 0.30 meters, see Photo 1 and Table 1 below.

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, 428 South Chip Sample 0.77% Cu / 0.30 meters

Chip sample D-723478 contained a higher copper content of 1.04% across 0.50 meters, see Photo 2 and Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, 428 South Chip Sample 1.04% copper / 0.50 meters

The 2 grab samples (D-723486 & 489) taken of the vein had 0 to trace amounts of chalcopyrite and low copper assays of 0.001 & 0.01%, respectively. At lower elevations of 1,623 & 1,650 meters, in a parallel trending ravine, 200 meters to the east, 2 quartz-carbonate float samples (D-723487 & 488) were collected. Chalcopyrite content was 1% and the samples contained 1.58 and 0.81% copper, See Table 1 below.

Approximately, 350 meters south of the exposure sampled on the slope, 8 float samples (D-723474, 479 and 480-485) were collected in the east trending valley, at elevations of 1,539 to 1549 meters.

Mineralization of up to 40% sulphides was observed in these samples. Three samples (D-723481, 484 and 485)contained over 1% Cu, with samples D-723481, 484 and 485 assayed 5.22, 2.51 and 1.58%, respectively. The remaining 5 samples had a copper content between 0.51 and 0.93%, see Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Bronson Property 428 South Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % D - 723474 1,549 Float 0.93 D - 723476 1,549 Chip 0.30 0.77 D - 723478 1,726 Chip 0.50 1.04 D - 723479 1,711 Float 0.28 D - 723480 1,514 Float 0.79 D - 723481 1,537 Float 5.22 D - 723482 1,540 Float 0.51 D - 723483 1,528 Float 0.55 D - 723484 1,536 Float 2.51 D - 723485 1,539 Float 1.40 D - 723486 1,711 Grab 0.001 D - 723487 1,623 Float 1.58 D - 723488 1,650 Float 0.81 D - 723489 1,711 Grab 0.01

All samples taken were photographic and a GPS location taken, plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Geotagged data

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

