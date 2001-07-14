Northern Trust has renewed its Statement+of+Commitment to the FX Global Code. By renewing the Statement, Northern Trust is committed to adhering to the Code and its principles when acting as a market participant in the foreign exchange market.

“We are pleased to renew our commitment to the FX Global Code and continue to support the objective of a fair, open and transparent global FX market underpinned by high practice standards, ethics and governance,” Northern Trust Global Head of Foreign Exchange Marisa Kurk said.

The FX Global Code is a set of global principles of good practice in the foreign exchange market, developed through a collaboration between central banks and market participants from around the world. The FX Global Code covers areas including ethics, governance, execution, risk management and settlement processes.

Northern Trust issued its initial Statement of Commitment in 2018 to demonstrate its commitment to the principles expressed in the Code.

Global Foreign Exchange provides a range of liquidity, trading, transaction processing and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors and is part of Northern Trust Capital Markets. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage, securities finance and transition management services, in addition to FX. It is a division of Northern Trust Asset Servicing, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

