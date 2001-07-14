Enterprises in Brazil continue to increase their use of public clouds, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP), according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil finds that although cloud investments are still smaller in Brazil than in the global market, thousands of Brazilian enterprises now have operations supported by Google. These organizations are distributed across all industries and company sizes, ISG says.

“Brazilian companies now recognize a cloud framework can help make them resilient as the market continues to change,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, ISG Enterprise Cloud. “Many firms consider Google a key partner for making decisions based on advanced business insights.”

Many Brazilian enterprises are still relatively new to GCP, making it harder for them to use all the native features and resources of the platform, the report says. This makes Google’s service provider partners essential, and the Brazilian Google ecosystem is beginning to reach critical mass.

“There are now Google partners in Brazil for all kinds of cloud strategies, including lift-and-shift migrations and total modernization projects,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

While all three major hyperscale cloud platforms are available in Brazil, enterprises choose them for different reasons, ISG says. They often turn to GCP because of Google’s data analytics expertise, sustainability and affinity to cloud-native architectures.

GCP analytics features help companies make faster and more informed decisions based on proprietary data, the report says. Google’s green commitments, including its plan for carbon-free operations by 2030, fit with companies’ increasing focus on minimizing their environmental impact. The platform’s scalable and composable architecture makes it ideal for cloud-native approaches, such as containerized applications orchestrated through Kubernetes.

The report examines all types of Google partners operating in Brazil, including global system integrators, service providers, independent software vendors, AI experts and consulting companies.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Google Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture as a Leader in all five quadrants. It names Deloitte, Engineering Brasil, IPNET Growth Partner and SantoDigital as Leaders in three quadrants each. TIVIT is named as a Leader in two quadrants, and Capgemini, Gentrop, Sauter, V8 Consulting and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, SantoDigital and Sauter are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Engineering+Brasil, Gentrop, IPNET+Growth+Partner, and V8+Group.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

