VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce a planned eight-hole drill program to commence on its 100% owned "Elon" lithium project in Quebec, located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord project, in Abitibi, Quebec, which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% LiO2 from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Intervention permits were received on May 18th, 2022 for the opening of access trails and exploratory trenches, and the permit will be reused for the drill program. The drilling work will start in early August, targeting magnetic anomalies and possible sources of soil anomalies from recent surveys. Musk Metals has completed ground and airborne surveys as well as sampling and has identified two high priority lithium/tantalum targets in the southwest portion of the Elon Lithium Property,

In March of 2022, Dynamic Discoveries Geosciences was mandated to identify high priority drill targets using a property wide geophysical interpretation along with results from high resolution heliborne magnetic survey flown in December 2021. This interpretation along with assay results allowed the Company to define multiple targets showing potential for lithium discoveries. Possible dykes swarms cross-cutting the interpreted intrusions, concordant with till anomalies which show a context alike the Quebec Lithium Mine located 600m south-west of the Elon Lithium Property (the "Property").

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, "We have systematically completed multiple geophysical and sampling surveys as well as a full geophysical interpretation of the Elon property and are excited to test our new high priority targets. The upcoming drill program will combine all the data from the previous stages of exploration in this Phase 1 program and complete up to 8 drill holes at Elon. Musk Metals anticipates an active period with multiple exploration and drill programs in close proximity to recent significant discoveries throughout Ontario and Quebec."

The Drill Program

Musk Metals expects to drill 8 holes, each approximately 150 meters deep, for a total 1,200 meters. Six holes (001 to 005 and 008) are located on previously authorized permit, while the last two (006 and 007) are subject to the authorization of a new permit that is being applied for. The holes target magnetic lows, possible sources of soil anomalies or interpreted contact between units (see Table 1). Unexplored targets in the present program will be subject to future exploration work, such as shallow drilling and or further trenching.

Table 1: Drill Holes Details.

DDH Name Easting Northing Azimut Dip Length Target DDH-2022-001 292878 5366840 210 -45 150 Hole 1 is located on the T4 Trench, it aim at the NNW-SSE low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion DDH-2022-002 292917 5367450 30 -45 150 Hole 2is located on the T10 Trench, it aims at a low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion that has been interpreted as a possible dyke swarm DDH-2022-003 292993 5367160 280 -45 150 Hole 3 aims at a low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion that has been interpreted as a possible dyke swarm DDH-2022-004 292920 5367010 30 -45 150 Hole 4 aims at the same low magnetic corridor than Hole 3, emanating from the interpreted intrusion that has been interpreted as a possible dyke swarm DDH-2022-005 293521 5366510 30 -45 150 Hole 5 aims at the E-W low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion DDH-2022-006 293537 5366390 125 -45 150 Hole 6 aims at the E-W low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion DDH-2022-007 293438 5366840 210 -45 150 Hole 7 is located in the intrusion. It aim at the possible source of a soil anomaly in the area DDH-2022-008 292875 5367400 210 -45 150 Hole 8 is located on the trail to the T10 Trench, it aims at a low magnetic corridor emanating from the interpreted intrusion that has been interpreted as a possible dyke swarm

Mountain Bike trails, Cross-Country Ski trails and other trails are present on the southern part of the Property. To prevent damage to these trails, the Company will be using existing roads outside of the trail system to access their drill pads (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Planned Holes, Existing Trails and Access.

The Property and Adjacent Properties

The Elon Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of North American Lithium Project (recently acquired by Sayona Québec) and formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium. North American Lithium produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989). In a June 28th, 2022 news release, Sayona Québec formally approved the restart of North American Lithium operation for lithium extraction and spodumene concentrate production.

Jourdan Resources is investigating a pegmetite field approximately 1000m SE of the Elon Property, has reported lithium content of up to 2.38% Li2O over 0.90m and 1.33% Li2O over 5.25m in pegmatites (June 9th, 2022 and July 7th, 2022 news release).

This might indicate that the general area is fertile in lithium and that the regional environment is more favorable for additional lithium discovery in the future.

References:

Boily, M., Pilote, P., Raillon, H., 1989: La métallogénie des métaux de haute technologie en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ministère des Ressources Naturelles, MB 89-29.

Sayona Québec inc. June 28th, 2022 news release. Sayona & Piedmont Formally Approve NAL Restart. https://sayonamining.com.au/wp/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SYA_NAL-restart_28-Jun-22.pdf

Jourdan Resources inc., June 9th, 2022 news release. Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillholes Assay Results With Li20 Grades. https://jourdaninc.com/jourdan-announces-first-of-eighteen-drillhole-assay-results-with-li2o-grades/

Jourdan Resources inc., July 7th, 2022 news release. Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li20 Grades From Its Drill Campaign. https://jourdaninc.com/jourdan-announces-more-elevated-li2o-grades-from-its-drill-campaign/

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The current portfolio of mineral properties exhibits favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

