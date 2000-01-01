Georgia-based Chart Industries ( GTLS, Financial), which has a significant manufacturing facility in New Prague, Minnesota, manufactures storage tanks and heat exchangers for the industrial gas and energy markets. It foresees increased demand over the next several years in the LNG (liquid natural gas) industry as countries scramble to adjust to supply disruptions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Also, Chart is positioned to benefit if hydrogen becomes an energy storage solution for utilities shifting to renewable sources.

From Mairs & Power Growth Fund's second-quarter 2022 letter.