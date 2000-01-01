Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Mairs & Power Comments on Chart Industries

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A new position.
Article's Main Image

Georgia-based Chart Industries (

GTLS, Financial), which has a significant manufacturing facility in New Prague, Minnesota, manufactures storage tanks and heat exchangers for the industrial gas and energy markets. It foresees increased demand over the next several years in the LNG (liquid natural gas) industry as countries scramble to adjust to supply disruptions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Also, Chart is positioned to benefit if hydrogen becomes an energy storage solution for utilities shifting to renewable sources.

From Mairs & Power Growth Fund's second-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles