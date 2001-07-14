Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today unveiled its FPGA-Go-ASIC™ prototyping platform solution. Thissolution consists of Faraday’s SoCreative!™ SoC platforms and optional FPGA prototyping platforms, providing customers a quick entry into the circuit development and system verification. Combined with its comprehensive FPGA-Go-ASIC+service, Faraday is able to help customers enhance chip performance and also develop products more rapidly and cost-effectively.

By leveraging its IP expertise and its in-house IP variety, Faraday pre-integrated and verified the essential IPs required for most SoCs into this prototyping platform, enabling customers to shorten the hardware verification/debugging and software development time. This platform features Arm Cortex-A/M CPU, PCIe, LVDS, DDR, various silicon-proven high speed interface IPs, system peripheral IPs, and software solutions including OS and drivers; customer can easily integrate their own circuit designs into the FPGA prototyping platform and connect the SoC prototyping platform via the PCIe interface for whole system verification.

“Faraday’s FPGA-Go-ASIC prototyping platform allows customers to reduce the barriers to FPGA conversions,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “Faraday’s FPGA-Go-ASIC service has successfully been used on several projects. With the deployment of this platform, we provide additional value to FPGA-to-ASIC customers to accelerate the FPGA-to-ASIC conversion process seamlessly across various applications.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005003/en/